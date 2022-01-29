Katy Perry Delivers Trippy 'Saturday Night Live' Performance With Serious 'Alice in Wonderland' Vibes

Katy Perry is taking fans on a trippy musical adventure. The songstress took to the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend with a memorable pair of performances.

For her first number, Perry belted out her single "When I'm Gone," and gave her appearance a unique spin by adding a whole bunch of mushrooms.

As in, the set was covered in giant mushrooms, she was rocking a mushroom hat and she was joined by several mushroom-clad back-up dancers. The whole thing gave off real psychedelic Alice In Wonderland vibes, and took Twitter by storm.

Specifically, fans noticed just how... suggestive some of the dancing mushroom costumes truly looked.

Katy Perry having some fun with Fungi on #SNL tonight! See it all ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ after the news at 11 pic.twitter.com/mP10NytiBs — TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) January 30, 2022

Katy Perry knew exactly what she was doing with those “mushroom”background dancers. She has everyone on Twitter talking about it. Iconic, she’s back 🙌🍄✨ — Jared Chatterton (@RealJardChatty) January 30, 2022

KATY PERRY YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS pic.twitter.com/NNN7Ri8mBd — j (@suddenlyistan_) January 30, 2022

I was pretty certain that Katy Perry was gonna be flamboyant tonight.

I was right.#SNL pic.twitter.com/1SXgqtWAh3 — Michael Klinck (@Michael_Klinck) January 30, 2022

Perry then returned to the stage -- still overgrown with enormous, cartoonish mushrooms -- but for a much more low-key, plaintive performance of "Never Really Over."

The songstress traded the semi-revealing red latex ensemble for a puffy, powder blue gown and crooned while seated in repose amid the decorative fungi.

Perry is no stranger to the Studio 8H stage, as Saturday's performances marked her fifth appearance on the long-running program. The GRAMMY-winning artist has been a musical guest on the show three times before, and hosted back in 2011.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.