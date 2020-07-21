Katy Perry Declares She's 'Never Too Pregnant' for a Crop Top: See the Pic!

Katy Perry is showing off her pregnancy style -- and her baby bump! The "I Kissed A Girl" took to Instagram on Monday to share her latest maternity ensemble.

Perry proudly posed with her baby bump on full display in the pic, sporting a long-sleeved crop top and yellow-and-white striped shorts. The singer, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Orlando Bloom, added a black hat and face mask reading "SMILE" in subsequent photos.

"Never too pregnant for a crop 💁🏼‍♀️ and never too good for a mask 😷," Perry captioned her post. "Get ur #SMILE game on (tho don’t forget darling #Daisies🌼) and head to the link in my bio for your merch bundles! 😁."

Perry opened up about the changes her body is experiencing through pregnancy during her appearance on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O radio show on Sunday. The singer said she weighs 190 pounds, and jokingly called herself "large man in charge."

"I'm really grateful for my body," Perry shared. "Going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint."

The GRAMMY-nominated artist added that her body is starting to swell, but she's not letting pregnancy slow her down. Perry said being stuck in quarantine due to the coronavirus has actually allowed her to do more within the confines of her home and her physical limits.

"I'm a very active woman… and during this time of COVID -- and quite frankly an American revolution -- I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record," Perry said. "I'm working really hard. The one blessing is I don't have to travel extremely."

"I like not watching the hands of time roll by," she later added. "I like being a mother on the move."

