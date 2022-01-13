Katy Perry Celebrates Orlando Bloom's Birthday: 'Light of My Life'

Katy Perry had sweet birthday wishes for the love of her life, Orlando Bloom. On Thursday, the “Firework” songstress celebrated the occasion with an adoring post.

“happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” she wrote. “thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd ♥️♠️.”

The 37-year-old singer marked the occasion with a photo set featuring a close-up selfie of Bloom, pictures of them packing on the PDA and a video of the Pirates of the Caribbean star hilariously riding his bike in the house.

Proving that her man can do it all, Perry rounded out the tribute with a video of him feeding her a sandwich while she holds on to their daughter, Daisy Dove.

The "Roar" songstress and the Lord of the Rings star got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. The pair was set to tie the knot the following year, but ultimately decided to put a pin in planning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of tying the knot, the couple welcomed their first child, Daisy, in August 2020. Bloom is already father to 11-year-old Flynn from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

And despite their busy careers, the pair is nevertheless looking to expand their family.

"Katy and Orlando are so happy. They're doing very well as a couple and have gotten into a great groove,” a source told ET. “They want to expand their family. They're both super supportive of each other's careers and love parenting together."