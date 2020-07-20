Katy Perry Addresses Rumor That Jennifer Aniston Will Be Her Daughter's Godmother

Katy Perry is setting the record straight when it comes to whether or not she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, have chosen Jennifer Aniston to be their daughter's godmother.

The 35-year-old pregnant singer recently appeared on KIIS1065's Kyle and Jackie O show and was asked about the rumor. While she said that she and 43-year-old Bloom were indeed friends with 51-year-old Aniston, she shared that this particular rumor isn't true, and that they actually are all amused by it.

"She texted us because we are friendly with her, and Orlando is one of her good friends," Perry noted. "And we were like, 'Wow, this is a wild rumor.'"

"God knows she's had everything said about her," she continued of Aniston. "But I guess this is a fun rumor. But no, we have no idea where it came from."

Perry also gave a pregnancy update, sharing that she's at the point where "everything is swollen." Still, she said she's been keeping busy while under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm a very active woman… and during this time of COVID -- and quite frankly an American revolution -- I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record," she said. "I'm working really hard. The one blessing is I don't have to travel extremely."

"I like not watching the hands of time roll by," she added. "I like being a mother on the move."

