Katie Lowes and Husband Welcome Baby Girl -- See the Cute Pic!

Katie Lowes and her husband, Adam Shapiro, are new parents once again! The happy couple announced the birth of their second child on Tuesday.

The Scandal star took to Instagram to reveal that she delivered their daughter, Vera Fay, on Nov. 22. The actress posted a photo from her hospital bed showing herself, her husband and their new bundle of joy, shortly after Lowes gave birth.

"...and just like that, we’re a family of 4!" she captioned the cute. "Meet our baby Vera Fay Shapiro. Born 11/22. @shappyshaps and I love you, V, get ready for some good times! ❤️❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, Shapiro also shared an Instagram post celebrating the big news, and sharing a special message of love for his wife.

"Just moments before we met our baby Vera Fay Shapiro," he wrote, alongside a black-and-white snapshot of the happy couple smiling at one another in the hospital. "Sweet, sweet @ktqlowes, you are the greatest. Thank you for keeping her safe all these scary months. I can’t imagine the stress of being pregnant in these times. But you did it with so much grace and beauty and patience and care. I love you and I love these two kiddos."

The excited pair -- who are already parents to son Albee, whom they welcomed in October 2017 -- announced that they were expecting back in June.

"We want to share some good news! Baby #2 coming November 2020," Lowes wrote under a photo of herself holding a series of sonograms. "Adam, Albee, and I are so excited!"

Congrats to the happy family!