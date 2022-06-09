Katie Holmes Tells a Pandemic Love Story in New Film 'Alone Together' -- Watch the Teaser Trailer (Exclusive)

Katie Holmes is exploring life and love in lockdown in her introspective new romantic drama, Alone Together.

ET exclusively debuts the teaser trailer for the upcoming film, written and directed by Holmes, which is set to make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival next week. The film stars Holmes as June, a food critic who accidentally double-books an AirBnB upstate for herself and her boyfriend, John (Derek Luke), in March 2020.

But when John has to bail on the trip to take care of his parents, June is forced to cohabitate with the other guest, newly-single Charlie (Jim Sturgess) as the pandemic restrictions start to sink in, essentially stranding them together. The pair carve out an unexpected intimacy in their time together, sharing their thoughts on life, love and ambition.

"We're so conditioned to achieve things, to find the perfect mate -- and then the world shuts down," June ponders in the trailer. "The only thing that matters is essential workers... and I am not essential."

Watch the teaser above.

Alone Together

The film also stars Becky Ann Baker, Zosia Mamet, and Melissa Leo.

Alone Together is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday, June 14, with release details to come.