Katie Holmes Celebrates Daughter Suri's 15th Birthday by Sharing Never-Before-Seen Pics

Katie Holmes is celebrating her daughter, Suri, on her special day. The actress shared sweet pictures of the two of them together on Instagram in honor of Suri's 15th birthday on Sunday.

The adorable black-and-white throwback pics include one of 42-year-old Holmes holding her daughter close and another of the two wearing matching plaid as Suri ecstatically gives her mom a hug.

"Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘," Holmes captioned the photos. "I can't believe you are already 15!"

"Katie and Emilo have been inseparable since they officially became a couple," the source said at the time. "He adores Suri and they get along great, but Katie has always been really good about ensuring she and Suri continue to have a lot of quality time just the two of them."

ET spoke with Holmes in July, and she talked about life in quarantine at home with Suri amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings," Holmes said. "This year has also been a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful and that is, those are the gifts of life."

