Kathy Hilton Confuses Lizzo for 'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe in Awkward 'WWHL' Moment

Well that was awkward. Kathy Hilton proved on Wednesday that she might not be great at recognizing famous faces when put on the spot.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sat down with Andy Cohen on a new Watch What Happens Live, alongside fellow RHOBH co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

During the episode, Cohen decided to grill Hilton with a game called "Will Kathy Know Them?" and the awkwardness it seems the host hoped would ensue certainly came to pass when he tossed up a photo of Lizzo and asked if she knew who it was.

"I feel like I do," Hilton said, mulling it over, before saying, "Precious?"

As in the actress Gabourey Sidibe, who starred as the character Precious in the 2009 Oscar-nominated film Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire.

The incredibly embarrassing mix-up had Cohen blushing and threw everyone in the studio into hysterics, as Hilton seemed to not really be fazed by the problematic faux pas.

"She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious," Minkoff said, trying to play the awkward moment off as if Hilton was describing Lizzo as precious, instead of calling her by the character name of an entirely different Black woman.

"That's what I call her! Her nickname is Precious, to me," Hilton added, also trying to play it off while Cohen laughed to hard he had to cover his face with his note cards.

The host tried to move the segment along, but sometimes there's just no salvaging some situations.