Kathy Griffin Shares Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Kathy Griffin took to social media on Monday to share that she has been diagnosed with stage one lung cancer. The 60-year-old comedian penned a post shortly before going into surgery to have "half of my left lung removed."

"Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" she wrote. "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung."

Griffin says she's hopeful that she won't require chemotherapy or radiation after the surgery, adding, "I should have normal function with my breathing."

She also said her recovery time would be a month or less.

"It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine," Griffin wrote. "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life."

Griffin is also speaking about her diagnosis on Nightline on Monday night. In a sneak peek clip for the interview, Griffin shared her diagnosis took place two weeks ago.

"I was definitely in shock," she shares. "I'm still a little bit in shock, not denial, but I still once a day I'll turn to nobody next to me and go, 'Can you believe this s**t? Is this a b**ch or what?'"