Kathie Lee Gifford Announces The Arrival of Her First Grandchild -- Find Out His Meaningful Name!

Kathie Lee Gifford is reporting for grandma duty! The 68-year-old TV personality announced the arrival of her first grandchild in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

"My heart is bursting," she wrote alongside a photo of her son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, holding the newborn in the hospital. "Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!"

Not only was the birth of the baby a beautiful life event, but the newborn's moniker has an extra special meaning, as it's the name of Gifford's late husband -- Cody's dad -- Frank, who died in 2015.

"What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy," Gifford shared on a second photo of the baby on Twitter. "Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty."

What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty pic.twitter.com/yDjlzDIeB9 — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) June 1, 2022

Erika shared the news on her Instagram page with details of the newborn's birth.

"5/31/2022 - Best day of our lives. At a whopping 8lbs 8oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, 'Frankie' has changed our lives forever," the new mom wrote. "We have not stopped bursting with so much love and gratitude for God’s most precious gifft. Thank you so much to all of you for your prayers and sweet messages. He’s so SO cute and we can’t get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil’ guy. We are sincerely obsessed."

Erika added of the name choice: "Frank 'Frankie' after C’s pops & Michael after my uncle who passed away last year at 61 whose name also means 'gift of God' Two strong men — gone but never forgotten."

In April, Gifford spoke to ET about how thrilled Frank would be for Cody and Erika.

"It's funny, I was saying to my son last night that, 'Daddy would be so happy, honey, with so many things going on in our lives. Daddy would be -- daddy's smiling,'" she gushed.

As for her new journey as a grandmother, Gifford said she couldn't be more excited -- but not for herself.

"You know what, I'm not excited for me, weirdly. I'm so excited for my son and his wife, and for my daughter, who's gonna be an aunt," Gifford explained. "I'm just sort of watching it all. And I'm going to get excited the day that baby is put into my arms. I don't know if it's a boy or a girl -- they don't know and they don't want to, they're doing it the old-fashioned way."

One thing Gifford is thankful for is that both Cody and her 28-year-old daughter, Cassidy, who married Ben Wierda in June 2020, found wonderful spouses.

"Both of my children married well, and I've been praying for their spouses since I was pregnant with them," Gifford shared. "You start to pray for God's best for your children, even while they're being woven in your womb. I never thought I'd have children because I had married late to Frank, and he didn't want more children. And so I was just blessed to have two beautiful ones."

Gifford announced the news that Cody and Erika were expecting their first child alongside a beautiful Instagram video in December 2021.

"I am over a blue or pink moon!!!" she wrote. "I don’t care which. So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!"