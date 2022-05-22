Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s daughter, Lyla, has officially been promoted to big sister! The Guardians of the Galaxy star and the Maverick and Me author have officially welcomed their second child, a daughter named Eloise!

Pratt took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the big news, revealing that they welcomed their baby on Saturday.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well," the couple captioned the post. "We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

The BDA Baby host and the Jurassic World star tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in 2019. The pair welcomed their first child together, Lyla in August 2020. Pratt’s latest addition also joins Jack, 9, - - from the star’s first marriage to Anna Farris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s baby news broke in December. Shortly after, the mommy-of-two was spotted out with her husband putting her bump on display.

In March, the podcast host shared how the couple’s one-year-old daughter was preparing for life as a big sister.

“The latest toddler treats I find around the house… all her babies and stuffies are wearing diapers and bandaids,” the 32-year-old wrote next to a picture of two dolls wearing diapers. “Mamas girl is nesting 🥰(fun fact: the doll on the left was bought when I was born and is doing well 32 years later 🥵) #vintage.”

Ahead of the baby’s birth, Schwarzenegger spoke to ET about her daughter’s close bond to her family. "It's just such a great experience for me and really exciting as well to be able to see my whole family around my daughter," she said at the time.

"It's really awesome, and, you know, as I've gotten older, to be able to just see different and new opportunities and really new chapters that are really exciting ... this motherhood chapter has just been truly incredible for me and I've enjoyed every single minute of it and I just absolutely love it."