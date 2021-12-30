Katharine McPhee Defends Husband David Foster's Comments About Her Post-Baby Body

Katharine McPhee is standing up for her husband. The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to defend her husband, David Foster, after people criticized him for praising her post-baby body.

The controversy started earlier this week, when Foster, 72, shared a photo of McPhee rocking a black bikini 10 months after welcoming their son, Rennie. "What baby!" Foster captioned the post.

People slammed the post in the comments, with one person calling the photo and caption "weird," another calling it "tone deaf," and yet another remarking that it was "cringeworthy."

"Yeah, let’s perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum," one comment reads.

Another commenter wrote, "So if she still had baby weight and stretch marks would you still 'praise' her?"

In response, McPhee shared a photo of herself in a red one-piece swimsuit along with a lengthy caption in defense of her husband and his comments.

"OK, the press around my husband's photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps, lol. I’m sorry but we are not sorry," she wrote. "And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30s. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -- most people do."

McPhee continued by noting that she "lost this baby weight without dieting," reiterating that there were "zero" food restrictions post-partum.

"Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone," she wrote. "I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares?"

As for the people speaking out against Foster's caption, McPhee told those commenters to "seriously get a life."

"Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… 'Oh, that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot,'" she wrote. "I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said, "Haters gonna hate.' Byyeeee."

Foster's children took to the comment section of McPhee's post to stick up for their step-mom.

"If I can accept my stepmom looking like this, you certainly should be able to," Erin Foster, 39, wrote. "The photo wasn’t altered or filtered and she’s had no surgery. You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live."

"If you had of had cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was exactly the same we would all be celebrating his post. But you don’t and that’s not allowed to be celebrated," Sara Foster, 40, added. "Also, you had a baby almost a year ago, not yesterday. You have been working your ass off in the gym. Let’s complain about women and husbands who post 3 week postpartum pics with their full body lipo, filters and altering apps that make us all feel like sh*t. People are crazy."

Watch the video below for more on McPhee.