Kate Winslet Wears Classic Black Gown at the 2021 Emmys

Kate Winslet is a vision at the 2021 Emmys! The actress arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night for television's biggest night.

The 45-year-old star looked beautiful in a custom black Giorgio Armani Privé gown with a v-neckline and floaty bell sleeves. She styled the look with a swept chignon hairstyle and Fred Leighton Jewels.

Winslet is nominated tonight for her performance in HBO's Mare of Easttown in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category. Her fellow nominees include Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha).

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, honors the best in TV from the past year. In addition to nominees like Emma Corrin, Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page, there's also major star power among the presenters, which includes Jada Pinkett Smith, Awkwafina, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards airs live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.