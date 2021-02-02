Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is Back -- Save Up to 75% on Everything

It's the Kate Spade sale that keeps on giving! The huge Surprise Sale event is back, and it's bigger than ever with everything up to 75% off on the website.

That includes the brand's beloved handbag styles and leather accessories, including totes, crossbody bags, satchels and wallets. Stunning jewelry like an enamel bangle and huggie earrings are on sale, too. Don't forget to check out Kate Spade clothing, which ranges from feminine floral dresses to warm winter coats with prices you don't want to miss.

Currently, the sale is offering bundles on select bag and wallet pairings (starting at $79) with the promo code MAKEITTWO. Plus, the Surprise Sale site has daily deals that gets updated every day -- for Tuesday only get an extra 20% off on the Spade Link collection with the code TAKEYOURPICK.

With Valentine's Day coming up, the Kate Spade Surprise Sale is the perfect place to shop for fashion gifts.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale and check out ET Style's favorite picks below.

Kate Spade New York

Bundle the Laurel Way Medium Dally tote and the Laurel Way Neda wallet for $149 with the code MAKEITTWO.

$149 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $528)

Kate Spade New York

For one day only, take an extra 20% off on bags and wallets from the spade link collection with the code TAKEYOURPICK.

$63 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $259)

Kate Spade New York

Grove Street Millie is a classic Kate Spade crossbody bag you can always count on to carry your essentials.

$79 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $199)

Kate Spade New York

This elegant satchel with top handle and detachable straps looks incredibly polished.

$129 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $359)

Kate Spade New York

The Chester Street Miri satchel is a popular choice, featuring pebbled leather finish, flap detail and multiple exterior and interior pockets.

$119 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $329)

Kate Spade New York

A roomy, reliable tote with interior slip pockets and zipper closure. We especially love the bright orange shade!

$89 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $329)

Kate Spade New York

Get a Kate Spade enamel bangle for only $19!

$19 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $59)

Kate Spade New York

Whenever you want a touch of glamour, opt for these stunning studded huggie earrings.

$20 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $79)

Kate Spade New York

Take 68% off this mid-length winter down coat with detachable hood and faux fur trim.

$249 (REGULARLY $799)

Kate Spade New York

It's never too early to start shopping for the perfect spring floral dress.

$129 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $428)