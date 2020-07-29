Kate Spade Sale: Buy More, Save More on Heels, Flats and Sandals

The Kate Spade Surprise sale is the gift that keeps giving. Right now, there are several deals happening at the same time. First, on the main site, you can take an extra 40% off sale styles. Second, take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items.

Here's how each sale works: On the main site, save on heels, flats, sandals and more. Enjoy $50 off when you spend $250 and $100 off when you spend $350. In the Surprise Sale shop, every item is automatically marked down up to 75% off through August 1; use promo code MAKEITTWO to save more on bundles. Plus, save an extra 20% on select Kate Spade Rainbow Shop items in celebration of Pride Month with the promo code RAINBOW.

Get free shipping and free returns on all orders to the United States and Canada, and note that all items are final sale.

Across both sides, you'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bag options like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Check out ET Style's fave Kate Spade Sale and Surprise Sale picks, ahead.