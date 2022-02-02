Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Rugby Skills After Replacing Prince Harry as Royal Patron

Kate Middleton is stepping onto the pitch! The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge is taking over Prince Harry's royal duties as the Royal Patron of the Rugby Football League and England Rugby.

To celebrate this new role, Kate participated in a fun video where she tossed the ball to a few rugby players, including a young girl, adult athletes and even a bilateral amputee.

At one point in the clip, the grinning mother of three spins the ball on her finger.

"I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏉 Two fantastic organizations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish," Kate shared in a statement. "I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!"

Kate has jumped into the role feet first as she joined in an England rugby training session at the Twickenham Stadium in London on Wednesday. The duchess practiced some drills and was even lifted into the air to catch a ball as the players cheered.

Kate Green/Getty Images

🏈 action 🏈

(I'm not saying England players went easy on their new royal training buddy but) pic.twitter.com/U0sNhY2joG — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) February 2, 2022

And onto the men's game pic.twitter.com/GKaBryvvC3 — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) February 2, 2022

The patronage was previously handled by Prince Harry, who officially relinquished his royal duties and patronages last year when he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family. Harry remains a private patron to some of the same charities and organizations he supported during his tenure as a royal, like the Invictus Games, which he helped to start.