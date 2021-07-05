Kate Middleton Self-Isolating at Home After COVID-19 Contact

Kate Middleton is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone last week who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, the Palace confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," the statement continued.

A royal source confirmed to ET that the Duchess of Cambridge has received both vaccinations. She was photographed in attendance at The Championships, Wimbledon, on Friday, and later that afternoon was alerted and began isolating, though the Palace has no comment on when she came in contact with the individual.

ET's royal source also shared that the Duchess tests twice weekly for COVID-19 with lateral flow tests, as part of the Royal Household testing regime. She tested negative before her engagements at the Euros and Wimbledon, and followed the rules throughout Wimbledon about when to wear a mask.

The royal family's tumultuous year has included multiple COVID-19 diagnoses. Kate's husband, Prince William, tested positive for the coronavirus during the early days of the pandemic last spring, but it was kept private until November. According to a BBC report at the time, Kensington Palace sources confirmed to the news organization that William was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after his father, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with the virus in March 2020.

Charles, Prince of Wales, later reflected on his diagnosis in a video message, sharing his experience during the "unprecedented and anxious time."

"Our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvelous people whose extraordinary skills and utter selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud," he said. "None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come."

See more on the royal family in the video below.