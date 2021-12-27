Kate Middleton Reveals Impressive Piano Skills During Holiday Concert: Watch

Kate Middleton is full of surprises! The 39-year-old Duchess of Cambridge impressed British viewers this holiday season, when she took a seat at the piano inside The Chapter House at Westminster Abbey in London England.

Kate performed alongside Scottish musician Tom Walker, who sang the moving tune, "For Those Who Can't Be Here," during the special service, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

The performance was taped earlier this month, but aired over the holiday weekend, and viewers were impressed by Kate's piano skills.

Clad in a festive red dress, the mother of three looked like a professional pianist as she took the background role during the performance which was beautifully staged in the room filled with lit candles in honor of those lost this year.

On Christmas, Kate and her husband, Prince William, shared a message to those grieving over the holidays, writing, "This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned. From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need -- we are thinking of you. W&C."

Piano playing isn't Kate's only lesser-known talent. She's also a top tier photographer, regularly taking family portraits that are shared on the birthdays of her three children.

