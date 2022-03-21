Kate Middleton and Prince William Show Off Their Dance Moves on Royal Caribbean Tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off their first full day of official engagements on their royal tour of the Caribbean in Belize on Sunday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked at ease during their various outings, despite having to cancel one of the weekend's previous engagements after locals protested their visit.

The couple showed no signs of distress on Sunday, stepping out for a beautiful walk on the beach, seeing a local cocoa plantation farm, and visiting with the Garifuna community in Hopkins, Belize.

While in Hopkins, the royal couple showed off their dance moves, with William taking the hands of 57-year-old local Laura Cacho on the dance floor.

"That was so exciting. It was fun, he was a good dancer and I told him he got the Garifuna culture in him," Laura told royal reporters of the second in line to the throne. "He did the punta dance better than me. He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm.”

Kate also tried out her dance moves, and Laura complimented the duchess as well. “Kate was excellent as well and definitely has Garifuna culture in her," Laura said of the mother of three. "They were shaking their waists like nobody's business."

For the outing, Kate wore a beautiful blue printed Tory Burch dress with wedge heels and bold earrings.

The couple's official trip in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee got off to a rocky start over the weekend.

Reuters reported that Kensington Palace confirmed it made a schedule change due to "sensitive issues" involving the Indian Creek community.

The international news agency reported that local villagers grew furious after claiming they were not consulted about the royals' visit to a farm in the Maya village. The local villagers were also upset that the royal couple was scheduled to land their helicopter on land that's at the center of an ownership rights dispute.

According to Reuters, the village is in a land dispute with Fauna & Flora International (FFI), a conservation group which lists Prince William as a patron. Local residents were photographed Friday holding signs that read "Colonial legacy of theft continues with Prince & FFI." Another sign read, "Not your land, not your decision."

Kate and William are also set to visit Jamaica and the Bahamas.