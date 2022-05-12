Kate Middleton and Prince William Send Rare Personal Message to Host Deborah James Amid Her Health Battle

Prince William and Kate Middleton are offering their support to one of the U.K.'s most respected journalists. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter on Wednesday to send a message to BBC journalist Deborah James, after she revealed that she is entering hospice care as her bowel cancer has returned.

“Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society. @bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring,” the royals wrote.

“We are so sad to hear her recent update but pleased to support the @bowelbabef, which will benefit the @royalmarsdenNHS among others. Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer. W & C,” they added.

William and Kate ended the tweet with their initials, showing that the message came directly from them. James reposted the message from the royals on her personal Instagram Stories writing, “Blown away by this.”

James has been candid about her stage 4 bowel cancer journey, since being diagnosed in 2016. In 2020, the BBC host revealed that the cancer made its return. On Monday, James revealed that she is entering hospice care, as there is no more that can be done for her treatment.

“The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball. My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them,” she wrote.

“Nobody knows how long I’ve got left but I’m not able to walk, I’m sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams," she continued. "I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can’t continue anymore.”

“In over 5 years of writing about how I thought it would be my final Christmas, how I wouldn’t see my 40th birthday nor see my kids go to secondary school - I never envisaged writing the one where I would actually say goodbye. I think it’s been the rebellious hope in me. But I don’t think anyone can say the last 6 months has exactly been kind! It’s all heartbreaking to be going through but I’m surrounded by so much love that if anything can help me through I hope that will,” she added.

James encouraged her followers to donate to her new charity, The Bowelbabe Fund, which funds research for the disease. The journalist also celebrated the charities that she held so close to her heart.

James ended her note, writing, “Right now for me it’s all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise. My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I’ll cry!!) at every possible moment! You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey. No regrets. Enjoy life x Deborah.”