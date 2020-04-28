Kate Hudson Says She Would've 'Totally' Dated Jimmy Fallon If He 'Actually Made a Move' 20 Years Ago

Jimmy Fallon and Kate Hudson could've dated during the Almost Famous era. The 41-year-old actress appeared via video chat on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and reminisced about her relationship with the host while making the 2000 flick. Hudson starred in the movie as Stillwater groupie Penny Lane, while Fallon played the band's manager, Dennis Hope.

"I was going through all the memories and I was like, 'Oh, my god. This was like this most magical moment,'" Hudson, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role, said of the Cameron Crowe film about an up-and-coming rock band on tour.

"I think we all had the best time," Fallon agreed. "... Some of the best laughs I ever had in my entire lifetime was from that movie."

While they agreed that making Almost Famous was an unbelievable experience, Hudson said that she and Fallon "have things we need to discuss" about their relationship during that time. The mother of three admitted that she was shocked to see a 2018 clip from Fallon's late-night show, where he told Margot Robbie that Hudson was the co-star he thought he could have dated but didn't.

"I had, like, 100 people send me that clip," Hudson recalled. "Can I just tell you what happened to me as I was listening to this? I had no idea! I wish people could be in my body to watch you and I's, like, relationship and friendship, because you gave me no indication."

"I got like a little indication 'cause I thought we were good together," Fallon said. "We were good buddies. We hung out all the time."

"Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there," Hudson replied.

"No, you would not have," he responded.

Despite Fallon's doubts, Hudson insisted that she would have "of course" dated him, but ended up meeting her ex-husband, Chris Robinson.

"I remember thinking to myself, 'Why has Jimmy never made, like, a move?' And then I just kind of realized, 'Oh, well, he's not into me like that.' I was just like, 'OK, well, whatever,'" she said. "Then I met Chris."

"That's not the story at all! Oh my gosh," Fallon said through laughter.

"No, it is! Because I was a single girl and I was in New York and life was what it was. If you would have been like, 'Hey,' who knows? Who knows?" Hudson said. "Our whole life trajectory could have been different, Jimmy."

"Everything turned out perfect," replied Fallon, who is currently married to Nancy Juvonen, with whom he shares two daughters, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5.

"Exactly the way it was supposed to," agreed Hudson, who is with Danny Fujikawa and has three children, Ryder, 16, Bingham, 8, and Rani, 1.

Fallon was previously surprised to learn that Nicole Kidman had feelings for him years ago, and that they even went on what she considered a date at the time.

“I just remember I liked you,” the actress recalled of their first encounter. “Wait… what?” a surprised Fallon said in response, later exclaiming: “Did I date Nicole Kidman?! Was that a date?!”

Currently, Fallon is quarantining with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video below to see how his daughters have been getting involved in his at-home shows.