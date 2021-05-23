Karol G Rocks Stunning Sheer Gown and Bright Blue Hair at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Karol G sure looked like a winner at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday!

The 30-year-old Colombian singer stunned on the red carpet at the music awards show, rocking a sparkling, sheer Celia Kritharioti gown with a halter top and belly cutout. She completed the show-stopping look with bright blue hair, Anabela Chan diamonds, Le Silla shoes, and her very first Billboard Music Award!

Karol won Top Latin Female Artist during the BBMAs pre-show and got to show off her trophy as well as her look on the carpet.

"Artista latina del Año ⭐️⭐️⭐️🥂@billboard 💎💎💎🦋🦋🦋💙💦🥺," she captioned a slideshow of stunning shots on Instagram.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Karol is also set to take the stage during Sunday's show, performing a medley of her hit songs, “Bichota” and “El Makinon.”