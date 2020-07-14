Karol G Recovering From ‘Difficult, Painful’ Battle With Coronavirus

Karol G has confirmed she tested positive for the coronavirus. The 29-year-old star shared the diagnosis during an Instagram Live on Monday.

The Colombian songstress revealed that she found out several weeks ago but didn’t want to worry her parents -- one of the reasons she kept it a secret.



"I didn't want to make it public for various reasons,” she said, addressing fans in Spanish. “I didn't want to make it public because my parents are far away. I didn't want to worry anyone. My family and I are very close and do a lot of things together, and under different circumstances, they would most likely be here with me."

"My single ["Ay DiOs Mío"] was also set to come out, and I didn't want any of the headlines to be about me having the virus,” she added.

The "X" singer said that after testing positive for the virus, she immediately decided to self-isolate from her fiancé, Anuel AA, who does not have the illness. Prior to the news, the couple filmed a video for their song, "Follow," in quarantine.

She added that she is now feeling well and is hopeful that her latest test, taken Monday, comes back negative.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” she said. “I did have COVID-19 and it was very difficult, [and] painful, but I'm recuperating.”

"Thank you for the sweet messages and for everyone that has worried about me,” she continued. “All I can [say] is, please take care of yourself. COVID-19 is real. I didn't want to make this news public ... but I'm doing well."

While isolating from Anuel AA will no doubt be difficult, the singer opened up to ET in August last year about the positive aspects of time apart.

"I feel like being apart from each other also helps our relationship and breaks the monotony of things," she said. "Every time we see each other it's like a surprise and I get really excited. So we don't have a [wedding] date right now, but I'm acting as if we're already married."

The couple's wedding was reportedly postponed due to the pandemic.

Karol G is one of several Latin musicians who have tested positive for the virus, including Prince Royce and members of Morat.

Others in the music industry who have contracted the illness include Pink and Babyface.

