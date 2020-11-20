Karol G Delivers Empowering 'Tusa' Performance at Latin GRAMMYs

Karol G is all about girl power! The 29-year-old singer brought the house down while performing during Thursday's Latin GRAMMY Awards. Karol kicked off her set by singing her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, titled "Tusa."

Dressed in a sequin pink cape, standing atop of a staircase with a handful of dancers, Karol belted out the opening lyrics. She then took off the cape to reveal a bedazzled pink jumpsuit. She was accompanied by a female-led orchestra and band.

Karol is nominated for four Latin GRAMMYs, including Song and Record of the Year.

ET spoke with Karol earlier this week, where she had teased a dynamic performance and noted that Minaj wouldn't be able to join her onstage.

"People are going to love it. We put a lot of effort in this performance. A lot of girl power on the stage," she had shared. "We just really want to give our fans a really good moment. I really want you to enjoy it."

Karol is also busy working on her third album, which she described as the "next era of Karol."

"I'm pushing [myself] a lot, I really want this album to be as huge as I have it in my mind because I've been working so much," she shared. "I sleep in the studio doing music. I have been sharing with different artists, learning about different producers. I like to produce too, so this album is very special for me. I'm experimenting with new sounds and different kind of vibes. They're going to see a new look, new vibe, new music, new collaborations. It's gonna be huge."

"In this album, it's the collaborations with people that I've always dreamed [of having a] collaboration," she teased.

