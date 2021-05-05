Kardashians Tear Up as They Tell 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Crew That the Show Is Ending

It's a bittersweet goodbye for the cast and crew of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of the reality show, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West tearfully break the news to their crew that the 20th season will be their last.

"There's no easy way to say this, except just to say it, because we love you guys all so much and it's almost like ripping off a Band-Aid," Kris says, getting emotional. "But we just wanted to tell you in person that we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore. It's been a really excruciating decision to make. This journey's been the most incredible thing that we've ever done and we can't even express the appreciation we have for you along the way."

"I hope you guys feel respected and appreciated because even if we don't say it, like, I think of you guys as my second family," adds Khloe. "I know we're all really, really grateful, and when it's happy, we're happy, but when people are there for you when life f**king sucks, that's what matters."

Kourtney chimes in, joking to the crew that she's "not a big talker" but is "so thankful also for everything."

"And for all the experiences," she says. "It's a big decision and we are so grateful for each of you guys."

Kim follows Kourtney's speech, choking up as she speaks similar sentiments.

The 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently playing out on E!, with new episodes airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET. A reunion special will follow with Andy Cohen as host.

Last month, the Watch What Happens Live host gave listeners a tease as to what to expect from the upcoming special, which will feature Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick. Cohen also addressed whether it will go down like the heated discussions he's had with cast members from The Real Housewives franchise over the years.

"Kim and Khloe specifically were like, 'We want to do this. We want to do this right. We want to go out with a bang. We want this, we want to go there. Do your thing,'" Cohen shared. "But it was a bit, kind of intimidating, when I sat down with them because they were so not used to this. And I think that Kris very consciously didn't want it to have the rancor that some Housewives reunions have, or the, you know, level of acrimony."

"The thing is, the Kardashians ... they're not going to get out there and fight. That's not what they do, and it's not what I wanted from them," he continued. "My goal was to talk about everything. To quote Bethenny Frankel, 'to mention it all.' I will say that by the end of the day, I do not think that there was a topic that we did not cover."

