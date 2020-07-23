Kanye West's Team Flies to Wyoming to Be by His Side, Source Says

Kanye West is with people who support him. A source close to the rapper tells ET the "All of the Lights" rapper is currently surrounded by people who are trying to get him the help he needs.

His friends -- music executive Don "Don C" Crawley and his former manager John Monopoly -- flew to his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, to be by his side. Kanye's manager, Bu Thiam, is also at the ranch.

The source adds that West was examined by a doctor and deemed to be in a stable mental state. In the meantime, the rapper continues to work on his album and was photographed Wednesday with music producer Damon Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with JAY-Z. A rep for Dash tells ET he is out there working with Kanye on his movie and album.People was first to report the news.

As ET reported earlier Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West released a statement via Instagram stories addressing Kanye's mental illness, asking their fans to show him grace during this difficult time.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she said. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she added. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try." Read the full statement here.

Earlier this week, during a presidential rally in South Carolina, Kanye delivered an emotional speech in which he said he and Kim discussed the idea of aborting their first child, North, and that Kim might "divorce" him after she heard his message. He later claimed on Twitter that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to get a doctor to "lock him up." The rapper has been vocal in the past about his struggles with bipolar disorder, even rapping about mental illness on his 2018 album, Ye.

A separate source told ET earlier in the week that "Kim is going to do what she's always done and stand by Kanye during a difficult time," adding, "[Bipolar disorder] is hard to manage, but she's dealt with this behind the scenes before."

For more on Kanye and Kim's statement, watch below.