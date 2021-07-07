Kanye West Wears Face Mask to Balenciaga Fashion Show, Khloe Kardashian's Ex James Harden Also Attends

Kanye West may not be showing his face, but that doesn't mean he isn't stepping out. The 44-year-old rapper attended the Balenciaga 50th Couture Collection show for Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The father of four wore an all-black look with his white Adidas Yeezy shoes. Instead of wearing a traditional face mask, as many of the attendees opted for, Kanye covered his entire head in a black printed mask with tiny holes near his eyes and nose.

Kanye was seated near racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, supermodel Bella Hadid and rapper Lil Baby. Also sitting close by was NBA star James Harden, who is an ex-boyfriend of Kanye's former sister-in-law, Khloe Kardashian.

Kanye and James go way back. Khloe actually met the athlete at Yeezy's 2015 birthday party at the Staples Center, and they dated for about eight months before Khloe claimed that the Houston Rockets player cheated on her.

Kanye, himself, is currently going through a divorce from Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian West.

Last month, he was spotted with model Irina Shayk in France, celebrating his birthday. At the time, a source told ET, "Kim is happy for Kanye and Irina. At the end of the day, Kim just wants Kanye to be happy. She knows how incredible of a man he is, their relationship just ran its course and he deserves to be with someone who makes him happy."