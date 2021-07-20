Kanye West Reveals 'Donda' Release Date in Ad With Sha'Carri Richardson

Kanye West's new album drops Friday. The release date was announced during a spot at Game 6 of the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

West's new song "No Child Left Behind" scored a commercial for Beats By Dre, in which Sha'Carri Richardson starred. West also edited the commercial.

Donda, West's first album since 2019's Jesus Is King, will premiere on Thursday at a sold-out listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will being livestreamed globally via Apple.

Earlier on Tuesday, West teased fans by returning to Instagram. The father of four shared photos of himself wearing jewelry with his kids' names on it. West is still only following one person: Kim Kardashian.

West and his estranged wife reunited on Saturday to take their children to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. A source tells ET that the group, including North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, saw the museum before it opened to the public.

The family was courteous to everyone on staff, the source shared, adding that they spent a lot of time in the museum's new teamLab exhibition, a Tokyo-based digital art collective that specializes in immersive projects.

"They all looked like they were having a great time and getting along," the source said. "It was clear that Kim and Kanye still have love for each other, but more so in a co-parenting sense."

