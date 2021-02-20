Kanye West Is 'Upset' He and Kim Kardashian Couldn't Make It Work, Source Says

A source tells ET, "Kanye is upset that he and Kim couldn’t work it out, but he knows the two tried very hard to make it work."

"Kanye will forever love Kim and is so thankful the two share incredible children together," the source says, adding that while their marriage is over, "Kanye is thankful for Kim and everything she did for him throughout their relationship. Kanye ultimately wants what’s best for Kim, but it will take him some time to adjust to his new normal."

ET confirmed that Kardashian filed for divorce on Friday, and is asking for legal and physical custody of their four children -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. A separate source told ET that West is fine with the joint custody agreement and the two are committed to co-parenting together.

Meanwhile, another source tells ET that "Kim’s family supports her 100 percent and has had her back throughout this whole process."

The source notes that the reality star and businesswoman has been "spending time with them, leaning on them, and getting advice has been so helpful for her. At the end of the day, they all want what’s best for Kim and know that this is the right decision for her and her family."

As news of their divorce broke, an additional source told ET that "there is no drama" between West and Kardashian, adding, "They have been in therapy working on their marriage, however, divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year, but Kim has been reluctant to move forward with that."

Back in January, a source told ET that their marriage counseling hadn't made "much headway."

"Kanye and Kim have been trying to save their marriage but it's been difficult," the source said at the time. "She is focused on raising her kids and making sure they're in a safe, stable environment." The source noted that Kardashian "has felt overwhelmed trying to take care of him too."

The pair have a prenup and neither one of them is planning to contest it. They are already in the process of reaching a property settlement agreement, a source told ET.

