Kanye West Is Living at Atlanta Stadium to Work on 'Donda'

Kanye West has seemingly grounded himself -- and he's not coming out until he finishes Donda. The rapper is reportedly living at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he continues to work on his new album.

Donda, named after West's late mother, was supposed to be released midnight on Friday, following West's listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night. That planned release date has passed -- which is not unusual for the artist -- though West is now eyeing to drop the album on Aug. 6, per Variety. ET has reached out to West's rep for comment.

Questions about West's living situation sparked on Saturday, when he was spotted at an Atlanta United FC game in the stadium. The father of four was wearing the same outfit he sported during his Thursday listening party.

So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr — 𝐕𝐢𝐜. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021

During that listening event on Thursday, West played the album for guests, including his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

His family was in attendance as he played the track "Love Unconditionally," which is about "losing" his family.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, after six years of marriage.

"At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits," a source told ET at the time. "Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

