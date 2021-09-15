Kanye West Applauds Kim Kardashian's Statement-Making Met Gala Look

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may no longer be together, but the rapper always has her back.

Days after Kardashian wowed with her statement-making Balenciaga look at the Met Gala, West showed his support for his wife's much-talked-about ensemble. The "Touch the Sky" artist posted two photos of his estranged wife's all-black, head-to-toe covered outfit on his Instagram on Wednesday. Just like his previous post, he kept it captionless and let the photos speak for themselves.

For the Met Gala on Monday, Kardashian wore a T-shirt dress with an incorporated bodysuit, completed with jersey boots, Pantaleggings, jersey gloves and a mask that covered her entire face, except for her ponytail which stuck out from the back.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-four explained her polarizing look, explaining why it perfectly fit the "American Independence" theme.

"What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a slew of photos from the night.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The look was reminiscent of the one she wore while attending West's second Donda listening event. A source shared some insight on the inspiration behind Kardashian's Met Gala look, telling ET, "It was [Kanye] who introduced Kim to [designer] Demna [Gvasalia] and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga.

According to the source, her look was intended as a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her. "Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art," the source added. "It’s the ultimate confidence."

Kardashian also rocked full glam makeup underneath her mask, and later switched into another bondage-style look for the after-party. In the second look, she channeled Batwoman in black leggings which covered her shoes and a long sleeve dress over top with another lengthy train. She also wore large, flared-out sunglasses and a significantly shorter ponytail.

Gotham/GC Images

Meanwhile, another source told ET on Monday that West is still trying to win Kardashian back, after she filed for divorce in February.

"Kim and Kanye's relationship is in a much healthier space," the source said. "They have been speaking a lot more frequently and have been spending more time together on their own and as a family. Kanye is totally trying to win Kim back and she is considering it, but he still has a lot to prove to her. Their relationship had to start over in order for it to begin again, and there are still some things that he has to absolutely work on in order for things to progress."

"She definitely sees that he has been making an effort, but she also knows that he can be a loose cannon at times and she is concerned about that," the source added. "She is worried that one day he might snap and become mentally unstable again, making it an unhealthy environment for the kids."

