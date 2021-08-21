Kanye West and Irina Shayk Had a 'No Strings Attached' Relationship, Source Says

Kanye West and Irina Shayk were never officially a couple.

Amid reports that the rapper and model split, a source previously told ET that they were having a good time seeing each other "without any strings attached."

ET reported in July that West and Shayk's relationship "was never serious." "The two of them have always just been having fun together. They're both doing their own thing and down to have a good time without any strings attached," a source told ET.

Additionally, a second source confirmed that same month to ET that "Kanye and Irina are just keeping things casual and friendly. Irina isn't looking for anything serious right now and is enjoying being single."

The "Touch the Sky" artist and the 35-year-old model were first spotted together in June, celebrating the rapper's birthday in Provence, France. At the time a separate source told ET that the pair had "casually been seeing each other" and "been friendly for a long time."

West is currently in the middle of his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The reality star filed for divorce from the artist in February after six years of marriage.

When news of West and Shayk was first reported, a source told ET, "Kim was never bothered or phased by Irina and Kanye spending time together. She wants him to be happy at the end of the day."

Just this week, Kardashian and West, who share four children together, reunited to have lunch in Malibu. The twosome "are on great terms" and focused on co-parenting amid their divorce.

"The couple still spend time together alone, or with their kids," a source told ET on Friday. "Kanye lives mostly out of L.A., but when he’s in town they make it a priority to meet up." The source noted that Kardashian "has had the children lately since Kanye has been working on the album, but co-parenting has been going well for the couple."

