Kanye and Drake Perform Together at Benefit Concert in Los Angeles

Kanye West and Drake are showing the world how people can change. The artists took to the stage on Thursday at the LA Memorial Coliseum for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert.

The high-profile music event streamed live on Amazon Prime, and was put on to raise money for non-profit prison reform organizations.

The performance began somewhat later than planned, but kicked off with an incredible opening medley performed by West's Sunday Service Choir, who began with a rendition of "O Fortuna," that led into numerous different covers, performed from the stands in the Colosseum below the arena's iconic, towering Olympic torch.

After the opening number from the choir, West and Drake emerged at the top of the stairs in a wall of smoke and walked down to the center of the stadium together as an immediate indication of their good will.

Drake headed off to the side lines as West climbed to the top of the large, dome-like stage engulfed in fog, where he performed a string of his biggest and most beloved hits to a roaring crowd.

ALL OF THE LIGHTS BY KANYE WEST, MIKE DEAN VERSION 🐐 #FreeLarryHoover

pic.twitter.com/242myK5FUJ — UTOPIA 🎄 (@Laflame_World) December 10, 2021

KANYE & DRAKE. DRAKE & KANYE. WHAT A MOMENT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fYt3H1eTi9 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 10, 2021

After an hour of hits, Drake joined West on the top of the dome stage as they both performed West's 2007 hit "Can't Tell Me Nothing."

The pair embraced with a hug and a smile before West departed, giving the spotlight up to Drake for his own live hit parade, and fans couldn't get enough of their moment and show of unity.

Kanye & Drake ending 2021 right. 👑👑 pic.twitter.com/92nqmcFFf0 — Austin N (@ArracetiA) December 10, 2021

The concert comes less than a month after Drake and West publicly ended their feud after sharing photos and videos from a star-studded get together at Drake's home in Toronto.

In a series of videos, Drake shared a short clip of a stand-up set from Dave Chappelle, who shared that he had been invited to the rapper's home along with West and others. In a following clip, Drake and West can be seen laughing and partying, with the Certified Lover Boy artist even putting his arm around West at one point.

West shared a post of his own, standing in front of the Toronto mansion alongside Drake and music executive, J Prince, who helped facilitate the reunion.

The 44-year-old Donda rapper simply captioned the photo with a white dove emoji, symbolizing that peace had been restored amongst the pair.

The rappers' reconciliation comes after West extended an olive branch to Drake in early November, publicly inviting Drake to join him onstage for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert. West explained at the time, "I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people – everywhere – how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together."