Kamala Harris Tells Miley Cyrus the Most Effective Way to 'Use the Power of Your Voice' This Election

Miley Cyrus and Kamala Harris talked politics. On Thursday, Cyrus returned to Instagram Live for a special edition of her Bright Minded show to speak with the Senator and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee about the best way to make your voice be heard in the upcoming election.

"The way that you use the power of your voice during election is you got to vote. People will respond to who is voting and then respond to their issues," Harris clearly stated, stressing the importance of voting -- and early if you can.

Harris also explained that it's the young leaders in the country who are making a difference.

"I strongly believe that when we look at the extension of that civil rights movement from the '60s…to the movement that is happening now and people taking to the streets, I think what we know is the engagement and the willingness of young leaders to push forward change and to demand is really critical," Harris explained, adding that she and former Vice President Joe Biden feels the same way. "It has been in large parts young leaders who have been enforcing accountability."

"I want young leaders to be at the table. Joe wants young leaders to be at the table," Harris expressed. "Because the only way we're going to strengthen as a country is to make sure that every voice is heard and respected."

When it comes to racial injustices, Harris said that she and Biden will focus on reforming the criminal justice system, police accountability, requiring a national registry for police officers who have broken the law, justice in healthcare, justice in education and economic justice for people of color.

Cyrus wrapped up by asking Harris what is on her playlist and what gets her pumped up before she takes the stage. The singer jokingly told the politician that she better have her song, "Party in the U.S.A." on her playlist.

"My walk on song is 'Work That' by Mary J. Blige. I was at this event recently in North Carolina and it started pouring rain," Harris recalled. "And then the song came on and it was pouring. But the energy, all these people turning out... and then we all just started dancing in the rain."

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.