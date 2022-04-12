Kaley Cuoco 'So Happy' for 'Meet Cute' Co-Star Pete Davidson Amid Kim Kardashian Romance (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco couldn't be happier to be celebrating the success of The Flight Attendant in person -- almost as happy as she is for her Meet Cute co-star, Pete Davidson, amid his relationship with Kim Kardashian. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Cuoco at the season 2 premiere of the hit HBO Max drama, where she dished on the upcoming season and her movie with the Saturday Night Live comedian.

"I am so happy for him," Cuoco said of Davidson's loved-up romance with the reality TV star. "He deserves it. He's a total sweetheart, so, it's great."

The movie is pretty great too, with Cuoco calling the romantic comedy "adorable," and a project she's "very proud of."

"It's cute. The movie is so cute. He's cute. We had so much fun. He's hilarious," she added. "I don't know how they're gonna edit it together, because all we did is laugh and screw up our lines. It's an adorable movie. I'm very proud of it."

As for the reason she hit the carpet Tuesday night, Cuoco told ET she's so excited to be celebrating the show's success in person after season 1's debut, during the pandemic in November 2020.

"Oh my God, we made it," Cuoco gushed. "I realized after this many years, we never got to celebrate in person, so it's the first time."

She continued, "I'm just so excited to see the cast, my family, my friends are here. It makes me feel really good."

In the anticipated second season of the HBO Max thriller, Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. Filmed on location in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik, the sophomore installment puts Cassie in unfamiliar territory as she is led to believe that someone else may be trying to be her.

While season 2 does not premiere until April 21, it is already getting some awards season buzz.

"Look, I can't believe we even got to even make a season 1 and then got away with it, and then got to make a season 2," Cuoco said regarding talk of accolades for the thriller. "I'm just excited to celebrate everybody tonight and what we did."

"It's a bigger season, so, there's a lot involved, a lot of hands that made the magic," the Big Bang Theory alum added. "And I'm glad everyone gets to experience that tonight."

With all the talk surrounding the show, it wouldn't be surprising if fans saw Cassie up in the air for a bit longer.

"Calm down," Cuoco joked after DiLaura suggested the show be renewed for seasons to come. "She might have to come in for a landing at some point. She can't fly forever."

See Cuoco in The Flight Attendant when season 2 premieres on HBO Max April 21.