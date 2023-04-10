Kaley Cuoco Shares Heartwarming Family Photos of Baby Matilda's First Easter

Baby's first Easter! Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey happily showed off their newborn daughter, Matilda, as the family of three celebrated Easter Sunday together.

Cuoco shared two photos on her Instagram Story, kissing her baby's head in one shot and smiling with her arm around Pelphrey in another.

The new dad cradles Matilda in both pics, with the baby wearing an adorably festive pastel striped dress featuring ruffled sleeves and a pink bow.

Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

Cuoco gave birth to Matilda on March 30, announcing the news in a post on Instagram. Since then, the Flight Attendant actress has been generous with her sharing of beautiful newborn photos on social media.

Back in February, Cuoco told ET that she was going to be winging it when it came to motherhood.

"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she said. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point."

Cuoco added, "I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great.' But that's how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."

It was in October that the Big Bang Theory alum revealed she was expecting. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon," she wrote in her social media announcement. "… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!"

At the time of their pregnancy announcement, a source told ET, "It's a crazy time for them, but they're truly so excited. Kaley knows this is the right person. She can't wait to become a mother. They've had so much love and support since the announcement."