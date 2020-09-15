Kaitlyn Bristowe Slays 'DWTS' Debut By Dancing to Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' With Artem Chigvintsev

It's been a lifelong dream of Kaitlyn Bristowe's to compete on Dancing With the Stars, and Monday night, she finally made it happen!

During the dance competition show's season 29 premiere, the former Bachelorette absolutely slayed her routine, a lively, show-stopping Cha Cha to "Stupid Love" by Lady Gaga.

Performing with her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, Bristowe pulled out all the stops, costumes and all. The reality star wore a bright yellow fringe dress, with her hair half-up, half-down.

"Artem, nice to see you back where you belong! And Kaitlyn, what a Cha Cha. You really got it going on during week one. It was so good," judge Bruno Tonioli raved, with Derek Hough adding, "A great first dance, a beautiful Cha Cha ... well done."

Bristowe received a total score of 20/30 from the judges.

Speaking to ET last week, Bristowe revealed that fellow Bachelorette (and season 28 mirrorball champion!) Hannah Brown gave some advice, as well as a gift, ahead of the premiere.

"Last night I used the foot bath that she gave me. It's like, an ice bath and I just loaded that thing up with ice. I was like, 'Oh this is gonna feel so good,'" Bristowe said at the time. "I don't know if you've ever tried an ice bath, but the worst thing I've ever done. But she gave me the ice bath."

"She said the same thing as everyone else, 'Enjoy it. It goes by so fast.' So, even every blister on my foot, I look at with love right now," she added. I'm like, 'Hey you, you're doing what you're supposed to be doing.'"

