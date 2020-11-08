Kaitlyn Bristowe Shows Off Insane 14-Week Progress While Training for 'DWTS'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is showing off her progress! The former Bachelorette has been hard at work getting in shape for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, and she finally feels "ready to dance."

An Instagram post shared on Sunday shows three side-by-side pics of Bristowe, with the last image featuring her tight abs and toned legs.

"I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks. Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling," Bristowe explained in her caption. "My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance."

"All I keep saying is 'please don’t get sent home night one after all this work'. Hahah but I’m glad I have had the motivation to work towards something. I always think of myself as a hard worker, who also plays hard, and I’m just ready for this next chapter!!!" she added. "You guys know I never post body pics but I’m proud. Drop a 🙌🏼 if you’re gonna use those little cute fingers to vote #DWTS (also I’m going to tag everyone who has helped me on this 14 week journey)."

Bristowe got plenty of support in the comments, including from Bachelor alums like Ali Fedotowsky, Desiree Siegfried and Ashley Iaconetti -- as well as previous Bachelorette (and current Dancing With the Stars champ) Hannah Brown.

"Dang girl!! You look amazing!! So excited for you! 💃❤️🙌🏻," Brown commented.

Bristowe wrote back, "@hannahbrown thanks gf! Trying to keep the streak alive!!! You set the bar high!"

Chris Harrison surprised Bristowe with the news she'd be on Dancing With the Stars during her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! in June. It had been a dream of Bristowe's for years, and she told ET that she was genuinely shocked by the news.

Once she knew she was officially on the show however, it was all business for Bristowe. "My mom has been sending me plenty of YouTube tutorials on how to ballroom dance," she shared. "I have hired a trainer. I am trying to get into the best shape of my life, [so] I cut back on the wine, sadly."

"I just want to go in feeling my best and my strongest," she explained.

The rest of the DWTS cast has yet to be announced, but ET learned last week that the dance competition series is set to begin production for its 29th season very soon.

A source told ET that rehearsals are scheduled to start in September. Due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, however, it's possible that the date could be moved around if new issues arise or safety protocols change in Los Angeles, where the show films.

ET also learned that DWTS producers are hoping to air the show live, taking all precautions and with safety guidelines in place. Planning the show’s return is still preliminary, as production is taking it day by day. The goal is to ultimately return to the ballroom and make the experience as normal as possible for fans and viewers.

