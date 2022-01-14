Kaitlyn Bristowe Pays Tribute to 'Bachelorette' Alum Clint Arlis After His Death

Kaitlyn Bristowe is remembering Clint Arlis. The former Bachelorette took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, after receiving word that Clint, a contestant on her season of the show in 2015, had died on Jan. 11. He was 34.

"Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette... tragically passed. Thirty-four years old," Kaitlyn, 36, began. "I'm not sure what happened, how it happened."

Clint, who coined the phrase "villains gotta vill" while on the show, was eliminated during the third rose ceremony, after other contestants warned Kaitlyn that he may not be there for the right reasons.

"Even though things didn't end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show till today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person. From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family," Kaitlyn said. "Clint was very well respected in his world."

Kaitlyn continued by calling Clint's death "an absolute tragedy," and offering support to those who knew and loved him.

"I just don't know much right now and it's none of my business," she said. "This Instagram Story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him who might follow me that I am so sorry. It's such a huge loss. I'm honestly just beside myself with this news."

"If there's anything I could do, I don't know what I could do, but anything at all, please let me know. Let's all just say a prayer or be there for Clint's family during this time," Kaitlyn concluded. "Gosh, I'm just so sorry."

Instagram / Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn wasn't the only member of Bachelor Nation to post about Clint. Nick Viall, who also appeared on Kaitlyn's season of The Bachelorette, tweeted about the news.

"Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyn's season and I always enjoy [our] time and conversations," he wrote. "A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint."