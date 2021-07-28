Justin Timberlake Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary of *NSYNC's Album 'Celebrity'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating 20 years of Celebrity.

The former *NSYNC singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to give the boy band's hit album a shout-out. Celebrity was *NSYNC's fourth and final studio album and was released July 24, 2001.

"20 years already?! What a time to be alive," Timberlake, 40, wrote alongside a photo of the album cover art and a behind the scenes video of the band's photoshoot. *NSYNC also included Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone.

Bass left an old man emoji on JT's post, while Fatone added, "Yes we old!!" A number of other celebs, like John Mayer, Juicy J and Tom Brady, also shared their love for the album.

Celebrity included the singles "Pop," "Gone" and "Girlfriend." It was *NSYNC's second LP to debut at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart, selling 1,879,495 copies in the US in its first week.

Timberlake's post comes days after Bass celebrated Celebrity's 20th birthday by doing the TikTok "I'm too busy" prank on his former bandmates. Every singer answered Bass except for Timberlake.

"Happy 20th birthday to the #Celebrity album! To celebrate…. Let’s check in with the fellas. And while we are at it…. Drop your top two songs from this album in the comments!" Bass wrote alongside the post.

Bass then called out Timberlake for being slow to respond to texts by sharing a TikTok of himself dancing and writing, "When JT finally responds to my text."

"It's the little things," Bass added in the caption.

Timberlake took to the comment section to explain his slow response time, explaining, "Once those babies show up... your unavailability will all make sense, bro," adding three laughing crying emojis.

Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are currently expecting boy-girl twins via surrogate. "Touché," Bass responded to Timberlake's comment.

