Justin Timberlake Apologizes and Blames His Feet After Something in the Water Dance Criticism

Justin Timberlake had a word with his dancing feet and an apology for the folks of D.C.! On Wednesday, the 41-year-old “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer took to his Instagram Stories to offer a hilarious explanation for the moves he busted out in the now-viral clip from his appearance at the Something in the Water festival.

For those who missed it, on Saturday, Timberlake took the stage with Pharrell and performed some of his biggest hits including "Like I Love You," "Rock Your Body" and "Senorita," before ending his set with “SexyBack” during the event, which was held in Washington, D.C.

Toward the end of the performance, Timberlake -- who wore a button-down shirt, khakis and sneakers -- yelled “D.C. Beat Your Feet,” before launching into a set of awkward movements that left his feet shuffling across the stage.

On Wednesday, Timberlake had two things to blame. “D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons. Here and here,” he said as he panned the camera down to his feet. “I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.’”

Looking at the camera, the GRAMMY-winning musician continued, this time blaming his outfit. “Maybe it was the khakis, it was a real khakis vibe. I’m gonna make this up to you. I’m gonna focus on these two guys right here,” he said pointing down to his shoes. “And get them right. Love y’all.”

Fans, and natives of D.C. who are familiar with Beating Your Feet -- which is typically done to Go-Go music -- quickly and hilariously made the clip go viral. Timberlake was a good sport as he shared some of the videos -- along with hilarious comments on his Instagram Stories -- following his apology.

Next time Timberlake breaks out a set of regional moves, his feet will be ready!