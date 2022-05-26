Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Make Their Romance Instagram Official With Travel Selfies

It’s Instagram official! Justin Long and Kate Bosworth were picture perfect as they put their love on the grid. On Thursday, Long, 43, shared a series of selfies of him and Bosworth that features them sharing a pint of Guinness and showing off their foamy mustaches.

“💚🇮🇪,” the F Is for Family actor wrote next to the photo. In the pics, the couple snuggles close as they share a beer. Long hilariously ends the photo set by zooming in on the man who is in the background of the picture.

Bosworth took to the comments to gush about her love. “I’m the luckiest. 🍀✨😘,” the Blue Crush actress wrote.

Friends of the famous couple took to the comments to celebrate their love. “You two are a perfect ‘pour’! ❤️🍺❤️,” JoAnna Garcia Swisher wrote. “I live for this duo 🙌❤️,” Eiza Gonzalez added.

Long’s post comes a week after he admitted to Chelsea Handler that “I’ve never had anything like this before,” in regard to his romance with Bosworth. During an appearance on the comedian’s podcast, Dear Chelsea, Long bonded with the host about being newly in love.

While speaking about Handler’s love with fellow comedian Jo Koy, Long admired how open the pair are and how they have no problem sharing their romance with the world. "I love how open you are with your happiness and your joy," Long said. "But there's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred."

Long continued, "I've never had anything like this before ... I've never experienced this. So I want to protect and keep it, you know?"

Gotham/GC Images

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the couple’s love is getting serious. "They both went into this relationship without any expectations or pressure -- it was just fun and easy -- but things quickly got serious," the source said.

Bosworth, 39, and Long, proved that their love was more than a crush when they were spotted out in Hawaii in April. The couple was spotted sharing a kiss as they enjoyed their time on the beach. The pair -- who have been rumored to have been in a relationship since last year -- have also put their low-key love on display in NYC and Santa Barbara.