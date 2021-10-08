Justin Bieber Says He Wants a Baby With Wife Hailey by the End of the Year

Justin Bieber is ready to be a father. In his new Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, that debuted on Friday, the 27-year-old pop star said he wants a baby with his wife, Hailey, by the end of 2021.

During the documentary, which follows his New Year's Eve 2020 concert, 24-year-old Hailey asks him if he has any intentions for 2021.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them," Justin says. "Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

Hailey appears shocked and responds, "In 2021?!," to which Justin asks, "The end of 2021? We start trying?"

Hailey isn't opposed to the idea.

"OK, maybe," she says. "We shall see."

Justin makes it clear that it's ultimately Hailey's decision.

"It's up to you, babe," he says.

During the documentary, Justin also gushes about what it means to always have the support of his wife. Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018.

"I think in a lot of homes, especially my home growing up, a lot things were unpredictable and so that just made things unreliable," he shares. "Now that I have a partner to spend my life with, it's been really good for my mental health. It's been really good for my heart, my spirit. So, you could be traveling all across the world and if I'm with her then I feel like I'm home."

In May, a source told ET that the couple was enjoying being married and also focused on their careers.

"Justin and Hailey are doing amazing and are so solid," the source said. "They've really found their groove as a married couple and are enjoying their time together."

"Hailey is super focused on her career right now and isn't in a rush to have kids," the source continued. "Of course they have talked about their future and building a family together someday, but both of them are busy with work right now and Hailey really wants to build up her YouTube channel. The two of them are very supportive of each other."

But in an April interview with GQ, Justin said he definitely wanted to have children.

"I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing," he said. "Not this second, but... eventually."