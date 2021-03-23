Justin Bieber Reveals the One Area of His Body That's Off Limits From Tattoos

Justin Bieber is sharing the meaningful messages behind some of his favorite tattoos.

In a new interview with Vogue, the "Peaches" singer opens up about why he chose to get several animal-inspired designs inked on his body over the years. Two of his favorites, he says, are the bear and lion tattoos on his chest.

"The bear, which I got in New Zealand, represents rest," Bieber, 27, explains. "As tough and resilient as a bear is, it always hibernates, which is so important. We as humans go, go, and go without resting, and it can leave us exhausted and drained."

"The lion I got done by the tattoo artist Bang Bang, and it represents having a heart of a lion. Being bold, courageous, strong!" he continues. "I also love the bird on my neck that I got from Dr. Woo. It's a reminder to use the gifts God has given me and give it all I have -- to fly above all of the bullshit."

While Bieber's torso, neck and arms are all covered in ink, he admits that there's one part of his body that's off-limits. "I promised myself I didn't want to get tattoos on my hands," he reveals, in a separate interview with Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up. "So I don't think I'm going to get tattoos on my hands."

"Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands, I don't know," he continues. "But that's really one of my only places left [to get ink], or my feet or my legs."

As for his next idea for a tattoo? He's thinking about getting something to commemorate his sixth studio album, Justice, which dropped last Friday. It features the catchy "Peaches" jam, which Bieber says is his favorite song from the new album.

"Maybe I'll get like a small peach on my body somewhere," Bieber shares.

Earlier this week, Bieber's wife, Hailey, also opened up about her own tattoos, admitting in an interview with Elle magazine that there's one she regrets: the tiny handgun on the middle finger of her left hand.

"I think at 18, I was like, 'Yeah! That looks cool,'" she recalled. "But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent."

Hear more on the Biebers in the video below.