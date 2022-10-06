Justin Bieber Postpones Remainder of World Tour a Month After Announcing Break

The show won’t go on! Justin Bieber is officially postponing the remainder of his Justice World Tour. On Thursday, Bieber’s team confirmed that the remaining dates of the tour will be postponed until next year.

The shows affected are all dates up to and including March 2023 date. According to the statement, all rescheduled dates will be subject to venue and date availability. The statement also encouraged all fans who have tickets to “await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available.”

So far, the “Peaches” singer has yet to comment on the news.

Bieber’s postponed tour news comes after he made the announcement on Sept. 6, following his Rock in Rio performance, that he would not be continuing through 12 previously scheduled dates. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," Bieber, who was diagnosed with the disorder back in June, wrote in a statement. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

“It took a real toll on me," he wrote. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

"I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world," he added at the time. "Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

Bieber’s tour has been met with its set of challenges and setbacks. In June, following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the “One Time” singer had to cancel the remainder of his North American dates.

The singer also had to cancel a couple of dates after testing positive for COVID.

The Justice World Tour was originally slated to kick off in 2020 but was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shows began in February of this year in San Diego, and stopped in 10 countries across three continents.

During his time away from the stage, the “Purpose” singer has been sporadically posting on social media in honor of his anniversary to his wife, Hailey Bieber, and more recently, a picture of his dog.