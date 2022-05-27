Justin Bieber Breaks Down in Tears and Says He Has 'Hope for Humanity'

Justin Bieber got emotional during a recent concert. While on stage in Mexico as part of his Justice World Tour, the 28-year-old singer cried in front of the audience.

He later shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, writing, "Tears fill my eyes with hope for humanity."

The somber display came shortly after 21 people were killed during a school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

During the concert, Bieber also gave an emotional speech about unity and acceptance.

"Everybody is equal. In this world, there's a lot of division and a lot of racial injustice, but we get to be the difference makers. We get to stand together and unite and celebrate amongst one another because we are all the same," he said. "Racism is evil and it is diabolical, but we're in this together and I love you so much."

Bieber captioned the clip, "INJUSTICE ANYWHERE IS A THREAT TO JUSTICE EVERYWHERE."

Earlier this month, after a gunman killed 10 people in a racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York, Bieber held a moment of silence during his concert in the city.

"As you know, there's been tragedy in the city, but what we're gonna do tonight, is we're gonna honor those people, and I would love if we could just take a moment of silence," he told the audience during the show. "That would mean a lot to me."

He went on to speak about how there's "so much division" and "so much racial injustice" in the world.

"We get to be the people who continue to have the conversations with our friends and our families and our loved ones," he said, "who continue to be allies."