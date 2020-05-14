Julianne Hough Says She and Husband Brooks Laich 'Never Tried' to Have a Baby -- But She Did Freeze Her Eggs

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich wanted to make sure parenthood was always an option. The 31-year-old dancer covers the June issue of Women's Health and reveals that she and her husband made the decision to freeze her eggs before trying to get pregnant.

That decision came as a result of her endometriosis diagnosis, which means she may need to undergo IVF in order to get pregnant.

"I think the healthier I am from the inside out -- as far as my beliefs, my energy, what I’m putting into my body -- the better prepared I’ll be when the time comes," she says of possibly becoming a mom. "We never actually tried to get pregnant. It was more of a precautionary measure: Let’s do our due diligence for the future by freezing eggs."

While Hough notes that she is interested in becoming a parent, she isn't planning to do so on anyone else's timeline.

"I believe in soul love, whatever that looks like. I kind of don’t believe in labels. It doesn’t mean that I won’t have a baby, etc," she says. "It just means that I’ve unplugged from what I feel like I should be doing versus what I actually want to be doing."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hough and Laich are quarantining separately. During this time, with Hough in Los Angeles and Laich in Idaho, the dancer is making it a point to express gratitude during her daily meals.

"I’m putting effort into what the table looks like," she says. "So that there’s love in it. I’ve been praying before every meal; thanking the grocery store workers."

BRIAN BOWEN SMITH

Prior to the pandemic and resulting quarantine, Hough made headlines in January after a video of her receiving a form of treatment from Dr. John Amaral surfaced.

"Trust me, I got all the comments," she says of people's thoughts on the video, which showed her twitching and screaming on a table as the doctor removed "stuck" energy from her spine.

Though Hough believes in the treatment because "everything that’s energy moves in a wave" and she considers herself "a deep-a** person," she recognizes that it may not be for everybody.

"There is no right or wrong in my viewpoint. It is based on what works well for you," she says. "If those modalities feel strange to people, it may not be for them -- or it may not be for them yet -- and I’m OK with that. I believe in helping people trust what’s already within them."

Watch the video below for more on Hough and why she and her husband decided to quarantine separately.