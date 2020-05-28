Julianne Hough Praises Brooks Laich's 'Awesome' Thirst Trap Pics

Julianne Hough is showing her husband, Brooks Laich, some love on Instagram as they continue to quarantine separately.

On Wednesday, 36-year-old Laich shared a few shirtless photos of himself carrying tools, admitting the snaps showing off his impressive abs are a "thirst trap." The former NHL player shared that he actually just learned about the term -- which has to do with one purposely sharing a sexy photograph for attention -- not too long ago.

"THIRST TRAP!" Laich captioned his photos. "I just heard that term a few weeks ago, and our @howmenthinkpodcast producer @torrbelle challenged me do my best 'thirst trap' photo for this weeks episode! ... Just completely over the top and ridiculous, but who gives a damn! Best part was watching @hebercannon die laughing behind the lens."

"So here you go internet, feast your eyes on this senseless carousel!" he also joked.

Hough clearly appreciated the pics, commenting, "This is awesome haha 🤣🔥 also the fact that you just figured out what a thirst trap is... 🤣."

This isn't the first time 31-year-old Hough has commented on her husband's good looks while the two have been self-isolating apart during the coronavirus pandemic -- Hough has remained in Los Angeles, while Laich has been spending time at his property in Idaho. Late last month, she gushed about his beard.

A source previously told ET that the two aren't quarantining together because they prefer different scenery.

"Julianne is an L.A. girl and wanted to be home during the quarantine, and Brooks loves Idaho and wanted to be out in the country," the source said.

"They talk often but this is a very hard time," the source added of the couple, who tied the knot near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2017, but have since faced split rumors. "They've been working on their marriage and being apart is not easy."

Laich talked about what he's been doing in Idaho on his iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, in late April, and said he's had a low sex drive.

"It's all Idaho bush, I'm cutting down trees, clearing brush," he said about a typical day. "After that, I cook supper and I make a fire and then I'm wiped out -- I really don't have a sexual charge, I'm so wiped out. During this quarantine time, I'm not in the proximity to my wife. I'm not in the same room with her, and with what I'm doing here, that my sex drive wouldn't be at its peak."

"I would probably lose my sex drive when stress ramps up, that's just what I feel in this situation," he continued.

