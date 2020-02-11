Julianne Hough Files for Divorce From Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are officially ending their relationship. Hough filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday, ET confirms.

The news comes six months after the pair announced their separation in May. Hough, 32, and Laich, 37, decided to quarantine separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former Dancing With the Stars judge stayed home in Los Angeles, while Laich traveled to their place in Idaho.

Months later, however, Laich returned to L.A., where he was seen reconnecting with Hough. They were seen dining together at an Italian restaurant in August, and also seemed to spend a weekend together at a lake house in September, based on photos they each shared to their Instagram Stories.

A source told ET at the time that Hough and Laich were trying to make their marriage work and were "hoping for a full reconciliation."

"They missed being together and they both realized they’d taken each other for granted," the source said, adding that they are "both working on being open and respectful of each other."

Hough and Laich have since decided to go through with parting ways. They married in July 2017 near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after nearly two years of being engaged. The couple started dating in early 2014.

In a 2017 interview with ET, Hough said it was love at "first sight" with Laich.

"It was crazy. We had been talking for a while, but we hadn't met," she said. "When we saw each other for the first time, it was like, 'And, we're done.'"

