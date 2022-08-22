Julianna Margulies Returning for 'The Morning Show' Season 3

Margulies was first introduced as UBA News anchor Laura Peterson, who embarked on a romantic relationship with Bradley (Witherspoon), in the second season. News of Margulies' return to The Morning Show comes nearly two weeks after Jon Hamm was revealed as the newest addition for the upcoming season.

Season 2 found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

The third season is currently in production.

Last year, Margulies and Witherspoon broke down Bradley and Laura's unexpected kiss, which takes place early on in season 2.

"It’s so unexpected and it’s so typical Bradley to do something so out of the ordinary out of desperation,” Margulies said of the moment. “And the fact that Laura -- when Bradley goes, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ -- Laura’s like, ‘Huh, that’s OK,’ and goes right back in, I loved it.”

“Not getting too much into my friend’s history, but I have a girlfriend who in her 40s became very curious about her sexuality and started to feel not encumbered by other people’s opinions of her,” Witherspoon said at the time, explaining the real-life inspiration behind the idea. “So I thought it would be kind of an interesting idea for Bradley to be curious and also more open.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show are streaming now on Apple TV+.